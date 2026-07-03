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Сommercial property in Codes pagasts, Latvia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 000 m² in Codes pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Codes pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 000 m²
An operating paving stone production facility is for sale. The property is fully ready for o…
$398,179
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