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Apartments for sale in Bauska, Latvia

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Bauska, Latvia
1 room apartment
Bauska, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
$37,423
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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