Villas for sale in Babites pagasts, Latvia

25 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 264 m²
House in Pinki, Babitskaya volost, village "Saliena", in a very convenient place between Rig…
$780,687
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 7
Area 497 m²
For sale is a huge fundamental house made of organic materials with a total area of 497 m2. …
$512,860
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 142 m²
For rent a new, modern private house with three bedrooms in Pinki. The house is a few steps …
$363,561
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A modern village where sustainable design is combined with functionality and the highest ene…
$740,798
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
The house has everything for a comfortable stay, high-quality plumbing, parquet board, built…
$820,576
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Wonderful modern townhouse in Saliena village. A quiet, comfortable, inhabited village on th…
$433,082
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
A modern village where sustainable design is combined with functionality and the highest ene…
$547,051
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
Luxury house with 3 insulated bedrooms and an office in a new gated village in Pinki!The vil…
$512,860
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Wonderful modern townhouse in Saliena village. A quiet, comfortable, inhabited village on th…
$455,876
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 334 m²
The house has everything for a comfortable stay, high-quality plumbing, parquet board, built…
$854,767
Villa 6 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
We are selling a new private house in the new village of Spilva. Convenient location - at a …
$564,146
Villa 9 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 9
Area 564 m²
We offer for sale a wonderful, spacious house in the village of Liberia.The village of Liber…
$568,705
Villa 8 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 8 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Exclusive house for sale in the prestigious village of Majares, near the center of Riga. Thi…
$786,386
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
House in the exclusive closed village "Taurini", located on the shore of a picturesque lake.…
$1,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Luxury house with 3 insulated bedrooms and an office in a new gated village in Pinki!The vil…
$740,798
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sebruciems, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sebruciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
A special closed village, hidden from prying eyes, with its unique round-the-clock concierge…
$706,607
Villa 6 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 296 m²
We offer for sale a completely new house with a spacious and well-maintained territory. The …
$740,798
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Wonderful modern townhouse in Saliena village. A quiet, comfortable, inhabited village on th…
$433,082
Villa 6 bedrooms in Babite, Latvia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Babite, Latvia
Bedrooms 6
Area 270 m²
$398,891
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
House in the exclusive closed village "Taurini", located on the shore of a picturesque lake.…
$1,42M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dzilnuciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A modern village where sustainable design is combined with functionality and the highest ene…
$740,798
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sebruciems, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sebruciems, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
We offer for sale a house with a total area of 350 square meters. m, located on a quiet stre…
$797,783
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pinki, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pinki, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Luxury house with 4 isolated bedrooms and an office in a new closed-type village in Pinki!Th…
$626,829
Villa 5 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Modern 2-storey house in the village "Dižbārdi". The village is closed. A project with excel…
$911,752
Villa 4 bedrooms in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Modern house in a quiet, forested area.Everything is thought out to the smallest detail - fu…
$337,348
