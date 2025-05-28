Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Babites pagasts
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Babites pagasts, Latvia

сommercial property
4
Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment in Babites pagasts, Latvia
Investment
Babites pagasts, Latvia
We sell a plot of 6.22 hectares in the village of Egluciems of Babitsky volost. The village …
$709,098
Leave a request
Investment in Pinki, Latvia
Investment
Pinki, Latvia
Exclusive Commercial Site in the Premium LocationPiņiiArea: 7,443 m2Status of territory: Mix…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go