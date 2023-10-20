Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Wołomin County, Poland

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Marki, Poland
Plot of land
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 675 m²
Floor 1
An attractive offer for the sale of a plot of land located in Marki. The plot is an excellen…
€128,512
Plot of land in Marki, Poland
Plot of land
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 620 m²
Floor 1
Building plot with an area of 1620 m2 in Marki at ul. Kurpiński near Brzechwy Street.  A bea…
€312,283
Plot of land in Marki, Poland
Plot of land
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 315 m²
Floor 1
Three plots, each plot with an area of ​​2134m2, 2306m2, 2315m2 respectively, with a total a…
€357,005
Plot of land in Marki, Poland
Plot of land
Marki, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 306 m²
Floor 1
Three plots, each plot with an area of 2134m2, 2306m2, 2315m2 respectively, with a total are…
€355,617
