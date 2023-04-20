Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Poznan, Poland

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 047 m²
€ 54,074
A construction plot of 1043 m2 for sale in Szczepanków on ul. Post-currant 35. The plot is l…
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
430 m²
€ 40,014
I will sell a recreational plot located on the GDPR. Karol Marcinkowski at 506 Dąbrowskiego …
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 970 m²
€ 259,554
I recommend the offer of a building plot located in POZNANIU at ul. ŁOPIANOWA ( RADOJEWO ), …
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
890 m²
€ 286,828
Plot 890m2 The plot has great potential. There is no MPZP – under development. Current build…
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 166 m²
€ 144,701
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
5 009 m²
€ 475,848
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 248 m²
€ 198,241
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the attractive offer of the building plot located …
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
300 m²
€ 20,548
If you dream about a place surrounded by nature, you don't even have to leave the city. We p…
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
38 000 m²
€ 2,876,718
Plot for the developer intended for single-family and residential development. Advantages: P…
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 166 m²
€ 144,701
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
508 m²
€ 151,190
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 166 m²
€ 144,701
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
508 m²
€ 151,190
Plot of land in Poznan, Poland
Plot of land
Poznan, Poland
1 206 m²
€ 64,672

Real estate in Poznan — what areas are preferable for foreigners and why

Poznan is one of the five most expensive Polish cities by the cost of houses and apartments. Foreigners willingly buy cheap and luxury properties for permanent residency and profitable renting out. Advanced infrastructure, quality utilities, excellent transport links, an extensive bicycle rental network and lots of greenery make the city especially attractive in the eyes of foreign citizens.

Review of housing prices in Poznan by city areas

The most expensive two-bedroom apartments are located in the historic center Stare Miasto. You can choose from renovated premises in old buildings and apartments with balconies and well-groomed outdoor space in the new high-rise blocks.

There is a steady demand for the real estate in Poznan located in Nowe Miasto and Grunwald. In these areas there are small and spacious flats after major repairs, townhouses and modern studios. And parks, kindergartens, schools, supermarkets, medical facilities, tram and bus stops are in neighborhoods.

Lower prices for property — in WILDA, DĘBIEC, JEŻYCE and OGRODY. Here you can find a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment in «kamenitza» (stone houses with high ceilings and thick walls built around 100 years ago) at affordable price.

Information for foreign buyers

Foreigners planning to buy property in Poznan should be aware that the fact does not gives the right to permanent residency. Own property becomes a convincing advantage in obtaining a residence permit and enables to register a car purchased in Poland.

