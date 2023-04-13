UAE
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
€ 9,999
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
4 374 m²
€ 618,846
Construction plot located in the elegant complex of the residence – Aleja Srebrza, Warsaw We…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 000 m²
€ 257,853
A land with an area of 1000m2 with high investment potential for many business and service i…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
8 350 m²
€ 639,260
The offer for sale is: Plot for services in Ursynów 8,350 m2 under MPZP ( obrę 0927, 1-09-27…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
350 m²
€ 188,018
A plot of 350m2 for sale at ul. Fortowa in Bielany with dimensions: 24.5m x 14.3m. All media…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 033 m²
€ 257,638
You are looking for a plot and do not want to waste time on consent and connecting the media…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
853 m²
€ 182,431
A plot of 853 m ² for sale in Warsaw, between Jutrzenki Street and Działkowa Street. Access …
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
3 429 m²
€ 966,947
An attractive plot with a local development plan. The purpose of the various services, inclu…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 201 m²
€ 182,431
A nice plot of excellent shape for sale, area 1201 m2, in Warsaw, at Kępa Zawadowska in the …
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
4 464 m²
€ 1,007,172
Plot measuring 26m x 174m in Wilanów. NEIGHBORHOOD. In the immediate vicinity there is singl…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
845 m²
€ 174,050
CONSTRUCTION HEADING – Wawer ul. Ant plot of land with an area of 845m2 ( approx. 32m wide a…
Plot of land
Zagorze, Poland
3 255 m²
€ 419,655
For sale a beautiful plot surrounded by a forest, located near ul. Spanning, in Old Love. Pe…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 646 m²
€ 341,655
A beautiful plot with a building permit for Pnb in the green area of Białołęka Dworska locat…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
2 137 m²
€ 751,855
We are pleased to present a unique plot of over 2000m2 in Wawer, just 20 minutes from the ve…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 500 m²
€ 128,926
I am pleased to introduce you to a construction plot for sale with an area of 1500 m2, locat…
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
1 705 m²
€ 254,629
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
920 m²
€ 191,241
Plot of land
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
4 374 m²
€ 585,084
Plot of land
gmina Prazmow, Poland
22 792 m²
€ 304,731
Plot of land
powiat grojecki, Poland
10 871 m²
€ 331,273
Plot of land
powiat grojecki, Poland
21 173 m²
€ 645,207
Plot of land
powiat nowodworski, Poland
1 604 m²
€ 146,637
Plot of land
powiat nowodworski, Poland
1 604 m²
€ 146,637
Plot of land
powiat grojecki, Poland
102 888 m²
€ 3,135,319
Plot of land
Gloskow, Poland
13 054 m²
€ 530,395
Plot of land
gmina Piaseczno, Poland
2 700 m²
€ 182,839
Plot of land
Radzymin, Poland
12 300 m²
€ 574,723
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
621 m²
€ 172,681
Plot of land
Zagorze, Poland
2 142 m²
€ 315,869
Plot of land
Warsaw, Poland
621 m²
€ 182,646
