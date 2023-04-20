Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Dobrich

Lands for sale in Dobrich, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Trastikovo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Trastikovo, Bulgaria
€ 8,000
Plot of land in Kranevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Kranevo, Bulgaria
4 500 m²
€ 250,000
Bulgaria, Varna For sale a plot of land with an area of ​​4500 square meters. m (45 ares) …
Realting.com
Go