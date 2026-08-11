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Residential properties for sale in Riva del Garda, Italy

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in SantAlessandro, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
We present a unique and refined style apartment, located in the prestigious area of Sant'Ale…
$925,158
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in SantAlessandro, Italy
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
$1,48M
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House 10 rooms in SantAlessandro, Italy
House 10 rooms
SantAlessandro, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 620 m²
Is it your desire to create the house or villa of your dreams in the context of Sant'Alessan…
$1,59M
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