Residential properties for sale in Riva del Garda, Italy

Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata in Riva del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata, with Aria Condizionata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
We offer for sale a penthouse of rare beauty located in the heart of Riva del Garda. This pr…
€1,35M
9 room house in Riva del Garda, Italy
9 room house
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 620 m²
Is it your desire to create the house or villa of your dreams in the context of Sant'Alessan…
€1,45M
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Riva del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Riva del Garda, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
We present a unique and refined style apartment, located in the prestigious area of Sant'Ale…
€845,000
