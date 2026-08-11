Residential properties for sale in Territorio Val d Adige, Italy

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Residential properties for sale in Territorio Val dAdige, Italy

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Trento
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Territorio Val dAdige, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Territorio Val dAdige, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We present your new property in the heart of the city of Trento, where beauty blends with in…
$585,751
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2 bedroom apartment in Villazzano, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Villazzano, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
If you are looking for an apartment in a quiet and well connected area, this could be your c…
$600,893
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3 bedroom apartment in Territorio Val dAdige, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Territorio Val dAdige, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
We present to you your new property in the heart of the city of Trento, where beauty blends …
$700,711
Leave a request
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Property types in Territorio Val dAdige

apartments

Properties features in Territorio Val dAdige, Italy

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