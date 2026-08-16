Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Terni
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Terni, Italy

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 150 m²
Detached single to be reviewed internally by the court of 300 square meters with ground floo…
$172,758
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
House with garden on the outskirts of the village in a panoramic Two floors plus the ground …
$52,277
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Detached single 70 renovated internally (external to be reviewed) Two floors of 80 sqm each …
$348,787
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 330 m²
Single villa in the 80s in excellent condition Land of 4,000 square meters in part partly ga…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Single villa with land with olive trees of about 5,000 square meters. Ground floor with larg…
$287,930
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
detached house with reinforced concrete structure on the outskirts of the village on two bas…
$151,141
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 150 m²
Single house on two levels for about 150 square meters eight rooms and two bathrooms General…
$151,141
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Living-room on two levels plus attic Floor Ground floor - First floor with living room kitch…
$232,525
Leave a request
Townhouse 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
single villa in a small hamlet near the provincial road. Small courtyard and optionally two …
$174,393
Leave a request
Townhouse 13 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 500 m²
First floor 80s villa on two floors plus basement and attic Ground floor of 150 sqm on the g…
$418,544
Leave a request
Townhouse 16 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 16 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 360 m²
Detached house consisting of two apartments plus the ground floor and the attic. Fenced part…
$418,544
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 350 m²
Semi-detached house with garden, garage and tool shed. Ground floor large living area with b…
$191,833
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 100 m²
Small two floors for about 100 square meters built in the 90 ground floor living room with k…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 320 m²
Single villa of over 300 m2 with enclosed garden of about 2,000 m2. Ground floor with 120 m2…
$267,403
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 210 m²
Terraced house in excellent condition with Basement with tavern and garage First floor with …
$255,777
Leave a request
Townhouse 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 250 m²
Reference number: N971 (R) Property name: Casa Lidia Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 10 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 200 m²
Single villa with unfenced courtyard and adjacent garage. Ground floor with kitchen, bedroom…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Detached villa of about 100 m2 on one floor with 8,000 m2 of land with olive trees. Raised g…
$162,767
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 110 m²
Small villa in a residential complex a few hundred meters from the lake. Surface area of ??1…
$162,767
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached house on the outskirts of the village in a central location (2/3) in the rough…
$267,403
Leave a request
Townhouse 15 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 15
Area 350 m²
detached house with the ground floor lounge, kitchen from the outside to the garden, TV room…
$406,918
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 190 m²
single villa from the mid 60s with garden on two sides with accessory. Exterior recently pai…
$209,272
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 270 m²
Single villa with 5,000 m of enclosed court Structure in excellent condition on two floors w…
$337,161
Leave a request
Townhouse 13 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 350 m²
Detached house in excellent condition with adjacent shed of about 90 square meters. Land wit…
$383,666
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Detached living space on two floors with garden of 600 sqm attic attic use the ground floor …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Single house in the first suburbs with courtyard. Arranged on three levels with six bedrooms…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 240 m²
Single detached house with 3,000 m2 of land. Ground floor various rooms and garage. Raised g…
$139,515
Leave a request
Townhouse 11 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Single villa on two floors plus attic Ground floor Apartment and garage First floor apartmen…
$174,393
Leave a request
Townhouse 12 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 240 m²
Reference number: N560 Property name: Casa Tanzi I Location: In country Town/City: …
$279,030
Leave a request

Properties features in Terni, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go