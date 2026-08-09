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Townhouses for sale in Marche, Italy

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 10 rooms in Lapedona, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Lapedona, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 270 m²
Detached Semi-Detached (internally unfinished) with sales in the sea side, consisting of two…
Price on request
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Townhouse 10 rooms in Montottone, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Montottone, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Single villa with large courtyard and land. Three levels, ground floor, first floor and base…
$255,777
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Townhouse 8 rooms in Campofilone, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Campofilone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 200 m²
Villa with fenced park of 3,550 m2 in an exclusive area a few km from the sea. 90 m2 apartme…
$488,302
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