Townhouses for sale in Sicily, Italy

39 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana (AG) of four storeys of approx 25 sqm per…
€39,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO   Classic Sicilian Charm Meets Moder…
€54,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A three storey townhouse located in Via Bellini, Alessandria della Rocca (AG) with an area o…
€12,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: d Via Arfeli - Cianciana (AG) USE: independent house TYPE: Civil …
€17,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approach 15 sqm per floor for a total area of …
€7,500
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
AREA:Town Centre – ADDRESS: Via Calderai – Cianciana (AG) FLOORS: Ground, 1st, 2nd and 3r…
€27,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A three storey townhouse which covers a total area of approx 80 sqm. The house is located in…
€45,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3 room townhouse
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Ground floor divided into three rooms, one of which is intended as a garage. The ground floo…
€57,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Panoramic house in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana, a few steps from the main …
€100,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A four storey townhouse in the heart of the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana located at the…
€49,500
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A three storey townhouse which covers a total area of 200 sqm approx. The house is composed …
€39,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Autonomous house of four floors above ground plus attic (not habitable attic used as a stora…
€58,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Panoramic townhouse of four storeys covering an area of approx 25 sqm per floor for a total …
€39,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
House in Via Martorana and Cortile Martorana which faces out onto the two streets. Composed …
€45,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Panoramic house of 4 elevations above ground of about 56 sq m per floor for a total of about…
€75,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Two storey town house in Corso Cinquemaani Arcuri. The ground floor is composed of a single …
€7,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Two storey townhouse located in Via Paternò On the ground floor we find a kitchen and a bath…
€15,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
House which faces out onto two streets. On the street Via San Bartolomeo there is a storey u…
€78,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
House located on the main piazza of Porta Palermo of Bivona (AG) of three storeys above grou…
€65,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
House composed of three storeys – first floor, second and third floor for a total area of ap…
€38,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 50 sqm pe…
€19,900
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Historic townhouse located in the Historic Town Centre of Bivona which is just a short walk …
€18,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 40 sqm pe…
€16,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Historic stone townhouse located in the Historic Town Centre of Bivona which is just a short…
€14,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
House near the main piazza of the town in Via Cuffaro, three storey townhouse covering an ar…
€29,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
A three storey townhouse which covers an area of 100 sqm approx per floor for a total area o…
€64,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
A two storey town house covering approx 23 sqm per floor plus attic for a total area of appr…
€15,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A two storey townhouse covering an area of 150 sqm approx total. The ground floor is compose…
€49,000
Leave a request
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A three storey townhouse and covering an area of 30 sqm per floor with a total area of 90 sq…
€25,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Sometimes called "Casa delle Porte Azzurre" or House with the Blue Doors, Studio Sicilia was…
€25,000
Leave a request

