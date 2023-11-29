Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Residential
  4. Umbria
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Umbria, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 360 m²
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 14 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 14 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 300 m²
Single house with sea view Two floors plus attic Structure and interior in good condition Se…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms with Bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 270 m²
Single storey close to the center Two levels Ground floor living room kitchenette three bedr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 210 m²
Terraced house in excellent condition with Basement with tavern and garage First floor with …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms with Bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 270 m²
Single villa with 5,000 m of enclosed court Structure in excellent condition on two floors w…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 10 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 240 m²
Single detached house on the outskirts of the town of Corte fenced 700 sqm ground floor apar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms with Bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Detached single 70 renovated internally (external to be reviewed) Two floors of 80 sqm each …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 7 rooms with Bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 140 m²
Semi-detached house (2/5) with garage and courtyard area of 50 sqm ground floor day and bath…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms with Bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 150 m²
Detached house new head extends to p.terra and p.seminterrato Garden of 150 sqm Living Area …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 8 rooms with Bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Terraced houses recently built in a panoramic quality finishes Garage Living Taverna three b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 17 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 17 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 17
Area 520 m²
Newly built complex consisting of three terraced houses or variant 6 apartments. Current sta…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms with Bedrooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms with Bedrooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
House with garden on the outskirts of the village in a panoramic Two floors plus the ground …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Single-family house on the outskirts of the village Division Three levels but with two apart…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Umbria, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir