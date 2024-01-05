Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Abruzzo, Italy

Townhouse 13 rooms in Montesilvano, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 300 m²
Villa from 2020 never inhabited with 17 m2 of land. Basement floor with cellar and bathroom.…
€550,000
Townhouse 11 rooms in Moscufo, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Recently built villa with warehouse (tavern) of 1,000 m2 on two levels (500+500) Land of 2.0…
Price on request
Townhouse 9 rooms in Colonnella, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Colonnella, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Single houses under construction with wooden structure Panoramic position with sea view Vari…
Price on request
Townhouse 11 rooms in Giulianova, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Giulianova, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 350 m²
Single detached house with garden 1.000 sqm Arranged on two floors of 150 sqm each plus atti…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Pescara, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
The lovely townhouse is in Alba Adriatic, Abruzzo. The house offers luxurious views of the s…
€380,000
