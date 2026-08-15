Residential properties for sale in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy

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Residential properties for sale in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy

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apartments
3
houses
4
7 properties total found
9 room house in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room house
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 206 m²
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
$174,393
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5 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
5 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 90 m²
Apartment on the outskirts of a popular condominium. First floor without lift, surface area …
$69,757
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6 room house in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room house
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 80 m²
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
$34,879
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Villa 5 bedrooms in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
$2,58M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
4 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Recently built attic on the second floor. Panoramic sea view. Two bedrooms, bathroom, living…
$168,580
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5 room apartment in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
5 room apartment
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 70 m²
Ground floor apartment of about 70 square meters with external paved courtyard with condoned…
$69,757
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
House
SantElpidio a Mare, Italy
Area 7 000 m²
Building plot of 7,000 square meters for a maximum volume of 270 cubic meters (more basement…
$58,131
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