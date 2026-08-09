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Residential properties for sale in Macerata, Italy

;
Porto Recanati
7
Civitanova Marche
5
Camerino
3
31 property total found
House 13 rooms in Cessapalombo, Italy
House 13 rooms
Cessapalombo, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
House to renovate in a panoramic and secluded. Stone structure Land 4:00 acres with private …
$93,010
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8 room house in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
8 room house
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Reference number: N663 (R) Property name: Casa Rotondo Location: In village Town/City…
$81,384
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8 room house in Macerata, Italy
8 room house
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Panoramic cottage in a secluded location near the city structure in good condition Land of 1…
$232,525
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Civitanova Marche, Italy
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Area 900 m²
Building lot with a building to be demolished Destination above 80% residential 20% commerci…
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House 18 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 18 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 540 m²
Large panoramic house to be restored (end of the century) Two floors for the oldest part, th…
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House 13 rooms in San Ginesio, Italy
House 13 rooms
San Ginesio, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 450 m²
Detached house from the 50s with 15 thousand square meters of flat land partly wooded. Three…
$287,930
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House 12 rooms in Caldarola, Italy
House 12 rooms
Caldarola, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 210 m²
Reference number: N931 (R) Property name: Casa Arena Location: In village Town/City: …
$81,384
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House 12 rooms in San Severino Marche, Italy
House 12 rooms
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 12
Area 280 m²
Reference number: N837 (R) Property name: Casa Silvio Location: In country Town/City:…
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House 10 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 10 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Well-made farmhouse to renovate with various accessories. Old brick structure and wooden flo…
$138,206
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9 room house in Borgo Pintura, Italy
9 room house
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Farmhouse to be restored consisting of two adjacent buildings built in different eras Two fl…
Price on request
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Villa 14 rooms in Camerino, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 430 m²
Beautiful recently renovated villa with quality finishes in a panoramic position 1 km from t…
Price on request
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House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 32 600 m²
Building land of approximately 3.26 ha with an approved subdivision plan for mixed use: Prod…
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Villa 11 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 11 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 345 m²
Villa on three floors with six bedrooms, six bathrooms staggered two kitchens, two living ro…
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7 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
$156,954
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House in Civitanova Marche, Italy
House
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Area 1 300 m²
Lot of 1300 sqm in elegant area Villa Eugenia, maximum realisable volume 900 m3
$348,787
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Villa 14 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 14 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 600 m²
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
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7 room house in San Severino Marche, Italy
7 room house
San Severino Marche, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 120 m²
Reference number: N601 Property name: Casa Chigi I Location: In village Town/City: …
$81,384
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House 14 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 14 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 400 m²
Detached house with one hectare of flat land with a prefabricated sheet metal accessory a fe…
$395,292
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Villa 24 rooms in San Ginesio, Italy
Villa 24 rooms
San Ginesio, Italy
Rooms 24
Area 600 m²
Generously sized farmhouse on two levels with a courtyard of 8,600 m2 on which there is a ga…
$575,498
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House 14 rooms in San Ginesio, Italy
House 14 rooms
San Ginesio, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 385 m²
Farmhouse of the early '900 consists of four levels with brick and stone structure and exter…
$209,272
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House in Macerata, Italy
House
Macerata, Italy
Area 25 000 m²
Beautiful building area to target commercial and business volume achieved great height 9 m I…
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6 room house in San Ginesio, Italy
6 room house
San Ginesio, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Reference number: N1454 Property name: Casa Blomm Location: In country Town/City: Z…
$174,393
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9 room apartment in Macerata, Italy
9 room apartment
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 150 m²
Duplex apartment (on two levels): ground floor with kitchen bathroom laundry on the first fl…
$328,240
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Villa 30 rooms in Camerino, Italy
Villa 30 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 30
Area 1 400 m²
Reference number: N864 (R) Property name: Casa Ridente Location: In country Town/City…
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House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 3 000 m²
Building plot of 3,000 square meters in a well-served semi-central area. Possible area of 1,…
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House 11 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 11 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N721 (R) Property name: Casa Seven Location: In country Town/City: …
$174,393
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House 11 rooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
House 11 rooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Large farmhouse to renovate with accessory in a panoramic and secluded position. Ancient bri…
$162,767
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House 17 rooms in Camerino, Italy
House 17 rooms
Camerino, Italy
Rooms 17
Area 400 m²
Old farmhouse manor, with frescoed interiors Several outbuildings including a renovated chur…
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House 16 rooms in San Ginesio, Italy
House 16 rooms
San Ginesio, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 450 m²
Large renovated stone farmhouse to 50% (in practice two adjacent houses, one completely reno…
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Villa 19 rooms in Borgo Pintura, Italy
Villa 19 rooms
Borgo Pintura, Italy
Rooms 19
Area 760 m²
Villa newly built large park with panoramic location halfway between the center and the vall…
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