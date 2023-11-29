Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Macerata, Italy

Porto Recanati
4
11 properties total found
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 600 m²
Large farmhouse to renovate with accessory in a panoramic and secluded position. Ancient bri…
€140,000
9 room house in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Well-made farmhouse to renovate with various accessories. Old brick structure and wooden flo…
€120,000
Villa 16 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 16 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 16
Area 550 m²
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
Price on request
House in Porto Recanati, Italy
House
Porto Recanati, Italy
Area 32 600 m²
Building land of approximately 3.26 ha with an approved subdivision plan for mixed use: Prod…
Price on request
Villa 6 rooms in Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 6 rooms
Civitanova Marche, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 10 200 m²
BG-ABIV5401U . Древняя вилла в Порто Сан ЭльпидиоВилла 1780 года в Порто Сан Эльпидио, в 8 к…
€2,20M
7 room apartment with Bedrooms in Macerata, Italy
7 room apartment with Bedrooms
Macerata, Italy
Rooms 7
Area 130 m²
130 sqm apartment on the second floor with lift three bedrooms bathroom living room kitchen …
Price on request
8 room house in Morichella, Italy
8 room house
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
Farmhouse in good condition with enclosed courtyard of about 5,000 sq.m. Structure in tuff a…
Price on request
6 room apartment with Bedrooms in Morichella, Italy
6 room apartment with Bedrooms
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 105 m²
Apartment in historic center on the second floor without elevator in a building of only thre…
Price on request
9 room house with Bedrooms in Morichella, Italy
9 room house with Bedrooms
Morichella, Italy
Rooms 14
Area 385 m²
Farmhouse of the early '900 consists of four levels with brick and stone structure and exter…
Price on request
9 room house with Bedrooms in Porto Recanati, Italy
9 room house with Bedrooms
Porto Recanati, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Reference number: N721 (R) Property name: Casa Seven Location: In country Town/City: …
Price on request
8 room house with Bedrooms in Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
8 room house with Bedrooms
Camporotondo di Fiastrone, Italy
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Reference number: N663 (R) Property name: Casa Rotondo Location: In village Town/City…
Price on request
Property types in Macerata

houses

Properties features in Macerata, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
