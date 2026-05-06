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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

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Sanremo
65
Bordighera
34
Ventimiglia
3
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3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale an exclusive apartment on the top…
$926,016
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1 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
In a quiet and cozy residential area of San Remo, just a 10-minute walk from the beach. Eleg…
$280,450
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sanremo, Italy
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Bright and quiet apartment for sale in San Remo - 300 m to the seaFor sale a cozy apartment …
$261,590
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Property types in Provincia di Imperia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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