Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Provincia di Imperia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

Sanremo
61
Bordighera
31
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ospedaletti, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
KK-1T20. Апартаменты с террасой и захватывающим дух видом на мореВ одном из самых лучших и н…
$359,641
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Provincia di Imperia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go