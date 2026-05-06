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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

;
Sanremo
65
Bordighera
34
Ventimiglia
3
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4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
1 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale an exclusive apartment. Located i…
$521,486
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale an exclusive apartment on the top…
$926,016
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2 bedroom apartment in Bordighera, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Bordighera, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
On the border with the famous Bordiguera we offer for sale three exclusive apartments. Locat…
$804,348
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
2 bedroom apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Sanremo, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Want to buy a nice apartment in Sanremo? We invite you to read our offer. We offer the perfe…
$530,555
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Languages
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Property types in Provincia di Imperia

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Provincia di Imperia, Italy

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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