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Residential properties for sale in Pescara, Italy

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houses
14
16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pescara, Italy
2 bedroom apartment
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
EC-55. Апартамент дуплекс около моря в г. Пескара Элегантная квартира расположена на двух эт…
$339,938
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House 20 rooms in Penne, Italy
House 20 rooms
Penne, Italy
Rooms 20
Area 930 m²
Cottage in good condition with land of about 12 thousand square meters. Arranged on three le…
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Villa 18 rooms in Pescara, Italy
Villa 18 rooms
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Modern villa on the hills behind the city in a panoramic position overlooking the sea Arrang…
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
$785,374
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montesilvano, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 300 m²
Villa from 2020 never inhabited with 17 m2 of land. Basement floor with cellar and bathroom.…
$639,443
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House in Montesilvano, Italy
House
Montesilvano, Italy
Area 6 000 m²
Beachfront lot of 6,000 square meters of which 2,000 2,000 residential and 2,000 commercial …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
EC-129. Таунхаус в г. Коллекорвино В тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорвино, мы п…
$252,023
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
9 room house in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 210 m²
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Pescara, Italy
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 235 m²
EC-131. Продано! Вилла на холмах г. Пескара Вилла на продажу расположена в жилом престижном …
$761,930
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Citta SantAngelo, Italy
3 bedroom apartment
Citta SantAngelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
$252,023
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу таунхаус на трех уровняхВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Ко…
$252,023
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 11 rooms in Moscufo, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 11
Area 250 m²
Recently built villa with warehouse (tavern) of 1,000 m2 on two levels (500+500) Land of 2.0…
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9 room house in Moscufo, Italy
9 room house
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Farmhouse to be completely restored with a 250 m2 warehouse - 9.0 hectares of land with 3,00…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 349 m²
ARH-180220. Вилла Атри с видом на море и горыЦена снижена до 299 000 евро Современный трехэ…
$350,488
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Penne, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Penne, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
$386,826
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
$252,023
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

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