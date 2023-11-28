Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pescara, Italy

Montesilvano
5
Citta Sant Angelo
4
44 properties total found
Townhouse 13 rooms in Montesilvano, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 13
Area 300 m²
Villa from 2020 never inhabited with 17 m2 of land. Basement floor with cellar and bathroom.…
€550,000
Villa 9 room villa in Pescara, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
Modern villa on the hills behind the city in a panoramic position overlooking the sea Arrang…
Price on request
House in Montesilvano, Italy
House
Montesilvano, Italy
Area 6 000 m²
Beachfront lot of 6,000 square meters of which 2,000 2,000 residential and 2,000 commercial …
Price on request
9 room house in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
9 room house
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Rooms 9
Area 210 m²
Old farmhouse to renovate on two levels in a very panoramic structure brick and wooden floor…
Price on request
Villa 2 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 3
EC-260119. Прекрасный отдельно стоящий домВ живописном районе недалеко от города читта сант-…
€150,000
3 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
EC-. Предлагаем для продажи квартиру площадью 120 кв. м., недавно отремонтированнаяПредлагае…
€195,000
3 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
3 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
УС-. Апартамент в изысканном и престижном жилом комплексеВ изысканном и престижном жилом ком…
€215,000
2 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
2 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
EC-. Престижный жилой комплекс в 500 м от моряВ городе Монтесильвано, провинция Пескара, в р…
€174,000
1 room apartment in Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
1 room apartment
Citta Sant Angelo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу уютную квартиру площадью 50 кв.мВ г. Монтесильвано, в 3 км от мор…
€90,000
Villa 2 room villa in Picciano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Picciano, Italy
Rooms 3
IT-060718-3. Двухэтажный дом в самом сердце небольшого средневекового городка ПиччаноДвухэта…
€145,000
Villa 3 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-181219-6. Таунхаус в городе КоллекорвиноВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорви…
€215,000
1 room apartment in Moscufo, Italy
1 room apartment
Moscufo, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
ARH-070920. Квартира с панорамными видами в историческом центре (под реконструкцию)Трехэтажн…
€22,000
Villa 4 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
PO-040516. Великолепная вилла в Коллекорвино, Пескара, АбруццоВеликолепная вилла спроектиров…
€670,000
Apartment in Collecorvino, Italy
Apartment
Collecorvino, Italy
EC-15. Апартаменте в г. Марина ди Читта Санкт Анджело Апартаменты в резиденциальном комплекс…
€120,000
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 2
EC-310317. Продано! Элегантная однокомнатная квартира с панорамным видом на мореЭлегантная о…
€90,000
Villa 3 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-129. Таунхаус в г. Коллекорвино В тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Коллекорвино, мы п…
€215,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pescara, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 235 m²
EC-131. Продано! Вилла на холмах г. Пескара Вилла на продажу расположена в жилом престижном …
€650,000
2 room apartment in Pescara, Italy
2 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
EC-55. Апартамент дуплекс около моря в г. Пескара Элегантная квартира расположена на двух эт…
€290,000
1 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
1 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
EC-111. Продано! Новые апартаменты в г. Монтесильвано Апартаменты изготовлены из качественны…
€182,500
Villa 5 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 6
Area 349 m²
ARH-180220. Вилла Атри с видом на море и горыЦена снижена до 299 000 евро Современный трехэ…
€299,000
3 room apartment in Montesilvano, Italy
3 room apartment
Montesilvano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
IT-. Продается часть виллы около 141 кв.м. на трех уровняхНедалеко от Пескары в 7 км от мо…
€160,000
Villa 3 room villa in Collecorvino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Collecorvino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
EC-. Предлагаем на продажу таунхаус на трех уровняхВ тихом и жилом районе не далеко от г. Ко…
€215,000
Villa 3 room villa in Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Loreto Aprutino, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 275 m²
EC-. Прекрасная Вилла (275кв.м.) недалеко от исторического центра Лорето-АпрутиноПрекрасная …
€330,000
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet in Pescara, Italy
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garden, with internet
Pescara, Italy
Area 200 m²
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
€2,20M
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pescara, Italy
House with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
Area 3 m²
The beautiful house is located near the town of L'Aquila, Abruzzo. The villa is close to Gra…
€270,000
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Pescara, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Pescara, Italy
Area 1 m²
The new apartments are located in a modern complex in the resort city of Alba Adriatica, Abr…
€125,000
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Pescara, Italy
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Pescara, Italy
Area 2 m²
The new apartments are located in a complex in the resort town of Pineto, Abruzzo. The moder…
€120,000
Apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in Pescara, Italy
Apartment with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
Pescara, Italy
Area 1 m²
The beautiful apartment is located in a residential complex in Tortoreto Lido, Abruzzo. The …
€95,000
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pescara, Italy
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
The nice house is close to the town of Kjeti, Abruzzo. Sandy beach only 500 meters, 15 min t…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Pescara, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Pescara, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
The lovely townhouse is in Alba Adriatic, Abruzzo. The house offers luxurious views of the s…
€380,000
Mir