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Residential properties for sale in Martinsicuro, Italy

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houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
EC-181219. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла с прекрасн…
$386,826
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Villa Rosa, Italy
Villa 5 bedrooms
Villa Rosa, Italy
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
BG-H112 . Частная вилла с садом, Альба-АдриатикаЧастная вилла на берегу моря в Альба Адриати…
$2,58M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Martinsicuro, Italy
Villa 3 bedrooms
Martinsicuro, Italy
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
EC-. Вилла с прекрасным видом на море на продажу в городе МартинсикуроВилла, площадью около …
$386,826
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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