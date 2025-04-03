Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents you with an exclusive 5-room apartment in the new, highly requested Neve Or neighbourhood in Or Akiva.
This new sunny apartment of about 110 m2 on the 5th floor on 9, consists of:
- a pleasant living space,
- a terrace of about 14 m2,
- 4 bedrooms including a mast…
In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets.
Characteristics:
- An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!),
- A living area of 370 m2 dis…
BZH
Incredible 5-room family apartment!
This superb apartment is located in the heart of the religious district of Rachi Street, a quiet and sought after pavilion area, in a modern and recent building of 13 floors.
Characteristics:
- Very nice apartment of 110 m2,
- Terrace of 10 m2, open …
Superb property 7 rooms of 270 m2 built on a plot 470 m2
5 bedrooms including 2 parental suites
Large living space with beautiful ceiling height, very bright with living room, living room and luxurious American cuisine.
Brilliantly designed house up to the smallest details by a renowned a…
BZH
Looking for a new house of very high standing with in addition a beautiful apartment of two independent rooms?
For sale in the Efraim district of Hadera a house of 5 rooms, transformed into 4 rooms completely renovated.
This house of 145 m2 consists of :
- a superb kitchen with a centr…
Welcome to Ein Hayam, the recent neighborhood located on the edge of the splendid Hadera nature reserve, with breathtaking views with tones of green and turquoise...
This apartment is located on the second line of the Ein Hayam district, halfway between Tel Aviv and Haifa.
The luxurious buil…
BZH
The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera presents a spacious house, with its pleasant garden in a quiet and appreciated area of French-speaking families!
Its characteristics:
- House of 5.5 rooms of 170 m2,
- Field of 350 m2,
- Bright living room,
- Casher Kitchen,
- A secure roo…
BZH
Incredible new house, White House, in the residential area of Beit Eliezer!
RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively a house with an exception of 6 rooms at the end of construction!
It is located in the new residential area of Beit Eliezer, east of Hadera, close to Highway 6, synagogues,…
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera offers a superb apartment in the centre of Hadera, very well located, close to the Beth Habad Francophone, the French bakery, shopping centres, buses, schools...
Beautiful 3 rooms on the fourth floor of a recent building (6 years old), facing South East, bright, luxurious, …
BZH
RE/MAX Hadera presents an exclusive 5-room apartment in the city centre, in the famous Viva project.
This unique apartment of approximately 170 m2 on the 12th floor has a large terrace of 38 m2, with stunning views and consists of:
- from an American kitchen,
- a modern living room,
- 4…
BZH
The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the category "COLLECTION" in the sought after residential area of Neve ‘Haim, about 5 minutes drive from the sea, a dream house of 6 + 1 + 1 rooms !!!
Its characteristics:
- 260 m2 on a plot of 400 m2,
- A luxu…
BZH
The French-speaking department RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively for sale, a new and spacious house!
Located in the heart of the quiet and sought after neighbourhood of Neve Haim, in Ygal Alon Street.
Its characteristics:
✅ House of 7 rooms,
✅ Area of 200 m2 on 3 levels,
✅ Land…