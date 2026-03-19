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Residential quarter A vendre 3 piEces rEnovE spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
;
9
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ID: 35999
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Malkhei Israel, 1

About the complex

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Ideally located on Frishman Street, opposite Masaryk Square and close to Rabin Square, this apartment enjoys a central and highly sought after location in the heart of Tel Aviv. In a well maintained building with lift and miklat, discover a 3 rooms of about 100 m2, located on the 4th floor. The apartment has been completely renovated, with the complete replacement of infrastructure (electricity, plumbing), and offers modern and elegant services. It has a spacious living-dining area, a generous parental suite and high ceilings bringing volume and character. A small terrace facing Masaryk Square completes this property. Lovely apartment combining charm, comfort and premium location. Price: NIS 5,650,000.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre 3 piEces rEnovE spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,91M
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