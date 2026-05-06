  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer

Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,95M
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 37853
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
3 rooms of 80m2 with balcony, elevator and very close sea parking in a quiet street. Fully renovated with 2 bathrooms.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,50M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$5,73M
Residential quarter Coup de foudre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,500
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$5,07M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,59M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,95M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,49M
For sale exclusively. Near Rabin Square and Chen Boulevard 44 Ibn Gabirol Street In a secure building with digicode and alarm system On the 3rd floor, quiet and pleasant Spacious 2 bedroom renovated apartment + sun terrace 68 m2 + about 5 m2 terrace A spacious bedroom, dressing room, private…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,45M
Smilansky Netanya Project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Marketing on Pre Sale In the city center of Netanya Close to the beginnings, synagogue,gan and facing the park of Jerusalem Located less than 5 minutes walk from th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 4 pieces terrasse avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
New building of high-end construction. Premium location close to all amenities. Private underground parking included. Contact us for more information
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications