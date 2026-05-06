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Residential quarter Bel appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,379
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2
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ID: 37595
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Yechezkael Sarana, 10

About the complex

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A clean, tidy and pleasant apartment.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,379
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