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Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,49M
;
6
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ID: 37397
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Moshe Hess, 11

About the complex

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Apartment upstairs alone. Quiet street and open view. 5 minutes walk from the sea. Delivery of apartments in 2 months. Nice standing.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble de standing avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,49M
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