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Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
01/06/2026
$1,31M
31/05/2026
$1,31M
;
5
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ID: 37291
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shalom Yehuda, 3

About the complex

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New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park with a children's playground as well as various shops nearby located in a shopping center, located in the heart of Talpiot, close to roads, the tram being 15 minutes walk from Baka. This project will offer apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, ground floor, mini penthouses and penthouses. Delivered in December 2026 3 rooms 77m2 and 8.4m2 terrace 3 rooms 81m2 and between 8 and 12m2 terrace 3 rooms 87m2 and 10m2 terrace 4 rooms 105m2 and between 12 and 18m2 4 rooms 98m2 and terrace between 10 and 13m2 4 rooms 102m2 and terrace between 10 and 13m2 5 rooms 122m2 and terrace between 13 and 16m2 Prices start at 2.775,000 sh and each apartment comes with cellar and parking 4 rooms of 105m2 with terrace of 13m2, parking and cellar from the 1st floor Price from 3.754.000 sh Penthouse of 4 rooms of 140m2 with beautiful terrace of 33m2. Mini penthouse of 4 rooms of 136m2 with beautiful terrace of 118m2 Payment methods: 15% on signature 15% every 5 months 15% at key delivery (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT)

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
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