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Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$970,060
;
5
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ID: 36458
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaNeviim, 29

About the complex

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Haneviim 44 2 rooms 50m2 Soccah Terrace 2nd floor with elevator Parking

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter 2 pieces haneviim centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$970,060
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