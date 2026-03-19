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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamilla

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$13,600
06/05/2026
$13,600
05/05/2026
$13,520
;
6
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ID: 35879
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mamilla

About the complex

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Villa 180 meters + 150 meters of outdoor space 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Parking Furnished Parking in Waldorf 11000

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamilla
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$13,600
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