Residential quarter Ideal investisseur

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Apartment for sale – Rue Rabbi Hisda
58 square meters in the cadastre. Release of apartments in about two and a half years.
What you will receive after the reconstruction:
A new apartment of 103 m2
A terrace of 12 m2
A storage room of 6 m2
A private parking space
A completely new building, built at a high standard, with modern architecture
Current condition of apartment:
Empty apartment
Owner heir residing abroad
Perfect for immediate investment
Rental potential: 6,000 per month
Location:
Hisda 2 Street – sought after neighborhood, building in full renovation procedure
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
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