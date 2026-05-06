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Residential quarter Ideal investisseur

Jerusalem, Israel
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$1,19M
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Residential quarter Ideal investisseur
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ID: 39682
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ben Gamla, 7

About the complex

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Apartment for sale – Rue Rabbi Hisda 58 square meters in the cadastre. Release of apartments in about two and a half years. What you will receive after the reconstruction: A new apartment of 103 m2 A terrace of 12 m2 A storage room of 6 m2 A private parking space A completely new building, built at a high standard, with modern architecture Current condition of apartment: Empty apartment Owner heir residing abroad Perfect for immediate investment Rental potential: 6,000 per month Location: Hisda 2 Street – sought after neighborhood, building in full renovation procedure

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Ideal investisseur
Jerusalem, Israel
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