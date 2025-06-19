Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas in Israel

3 properties total found
4 room villa in Jerusalem, Israel
4 room villa
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Villa 180 meters + 150 meters outdoor spaces 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Parking furnished Parkin…
$11,236
per month
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 486 m²
Land of 440 m2 - Built area of 486 m2 - 7 large rooms - particularly spacious, and 7 bathroo…
$10,674
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
magnificent new and modern luxurious house. Private elevator. swimming pool cinema room. All…
$19,663
per month
Leave a request
