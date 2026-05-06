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Residential quarter Limpression de vivre a la campagne au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,804
;
7
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ID: 38443
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Rachel Imenu, 33

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Limpression de vivre a la campagne au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,804
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