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Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de coeur

Ashdod, Israel
from
$748,000
06/05/2026
$748,000
05/05/2026
$743,600
;
9
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ID: 35711
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaAtzmaut, 101

About the complex

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For sale in Ashdod : A real favourite! 4 room apartment – 128 m2 with balcony of 10 m2 offering a completely unobstructed view of the park, without any vis-à-vis. Located in a sought after residence of 8 floors, with 2 elevators including an elevator of Shabbat, the apartment has air conditioning, private parking and an entrance immediately available. Strategic location, close to all amenities. Price displayed: 2 500 000 A rare case on the market, to be seized without delay.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$748,000
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