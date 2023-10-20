Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland .
Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathrooms, 5 toilets, air conditioning, radiator in each room, private parking.
In addition to the 350m2 living space, there is also about 400m2 of unexploited concrete crude!!!!!!!
For connoisseur and serious only!
Jerusalem, Israel
very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking
Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby
Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces .
a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…