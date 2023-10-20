  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement

Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25240
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Ramat charet, close to Bayit vegan and Holiland . Semi-detached house 6 rooms of 350m2 renovated with great taste, terrace 110m2, huge interior and exterior spaces, very large living room, master suite of more 70m2 with bathroom and dressing room, separate kitchen, 4 bathrooms, 5 toilets, air conditioning, radiator in each room, private parking. In addition to the 350m2 living space, there is also about 400m2 of unexploited concrete crude!!!!!!! For connoisseur and serious only!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement familial a neve zemer
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,26M
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a ramat gan
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$870,790
Residential quarter Bien agence dans un bel immeuble grand hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces - 130m2 - bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Cottage immense avec potentiel d agrandissement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,44M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,06M
very nice apartment of 3 rooms 72 m2 with terrace soucca. Located in the city center easy access by tram. Standing building with shabbatical elevator. Hide kitchen : 2 eviers. Parking Very beautiful opportunity. The apartment is perfect if you want to make it profitable in short term rental
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$744,385
In the city center of Jerusalem, standing building with a beautiful lobby Large 2 rooms of 70 m2 , + balcony of 10m2, spacious living room , large sleeping space, with potential to make it a 3pieces . a proximity of the tram, a few minutes walk from the mamilla
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau d angle lumineux de 176 m a louer - talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,708
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications