Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv

This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged location on Yeremiahu Street offers convenient access to the beach, Yarkon Park and Dizengoff Street, while offering a quiet escape from the bustle of the city.
Designed architecturally with meticulous attention to detail, the apartment features a well-equipped kitchen with high-quality appliances, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a generous outdoor space including a large courtyard and a comfortable English courtyard. In addition, the apartment is fully furnished with high-end furniture and electrical appliances, and is equipped with modern amenities such as a smart home system, a mini central air conditioning, a fish edge flooring, quality indoor and outdoor doors and a standard parking space of about 12 square meters.
Overall, this upscale furnished garden apartment offers an exceptional living experience in one of Tel Aviv's most sought after areas.
Please contact us for more details.
