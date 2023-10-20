Residential quarter Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv

  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Tel-Aviv
  Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv

Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,13M
6
ID: 25227
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Français
This apartment with garden, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's old north, is a remarkable discovery. With approximately 100 square meters of living space and a charming courtyard of about 64 square meters, this apartment is located in a brand new building under two years old. Its privileged location on Yeremiahu Street offers convenient access to the beach, Yarkon Park and Dizengoff Street, while offering a quiet escape from the bustle of the city. Designed architecturally with meticulous attention to detail, the apartment features a well-equipped kitchen with high-quality appliances, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a generous outdoor space including a large courtyard and a comfortable English courtyard. In addition, the apartment is fully furnished with high-end furniture and electrical appliances, and is equipped with modern amenities such as a smart home system, a mini central air conditioning, a fish edge flooring, quality indoor and outdoor doors and a standard parking space of about 12 square meters. Overall, this upscale furnished garden apartment offers an exceptional living experience in one of Tel Aviv's most sought after areas. Please contact us for more details.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel

Similar complexes
Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$514,047
Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,37M
Ideal investissement 3 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,363
Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Appartement de jardin meuble haut de gamme dans le vieux nord de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Other complexes
Un petit bijou superbe appartement de 3 pieces en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$558,991
BZH RE/MAX Hadera offers a superb apartment in the centre of Hadera, very well located, close to the Beth Habad Francophone, the French bakery, shopping centres, buses, schools... Beautiful 3 rooms on the fourth floor of a recent building (6 years old), facing South East, bright, luxurious, …
Real estate Israel
A ne pas manquer agreable au centre bel appartement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing hauts plafonds investi neuf quartier religieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,37M
Exceptional .... Beautiful apartment of 5 rooms located in the city center of Raanana. very large living room. Beautiful bedrooms (about 15m2) each. 2 bathrooms. Dressing. terrace 15 m2 west side view degagee. cellar and parking. Shabbatic asc. terrace soccah 16 m2
Real estate Israel
Bel appartement de 2 5 pieces avec vue mer dans un immeuble renove avec ascenseur et miklat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,01M
For sale in a small street near the namal tlv and Dizengoff (rue tsidon).. On the 3rd floor with elevator of a renovated building after tama 38. Apartment of 2.5 rooms of 61m2, partially renovated and in good general condition with new windows. Miklat in the building. Perfect for living or a…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications