  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
02/04/2025
$1,15M
17/02/2025
$1,15M
24/12/2024
$1,14M
;
5
ID: 23476
Last update: 02/04/2025
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 5.5 rooms 120m2 Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2 terraces of 7m2 including a soucca, Work to be planned Living room, dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2wc, Air conditioning, radiators, damper, shutters, Covered parking, Chabat elevator, Disabled access Two entrances. Tama 38 shortly, with an addition of 25m2 and a terrace, which will give an apartment of 8pieces,145m2 with an extra terrace Price : 4.100.000sh This price does not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes For more information or to arrange a visit, please call us at: Simone Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,15M
