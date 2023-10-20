Residential quarter Appartement 5 5 pieces 120m2 bayit vegan jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Apartment 5.5 rooms 120m2 Bayit Vegan Jerusalem
2 terraces of 7m2 including a soucca, Work to be planned
Living room, dining room, kitchen
4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2wc, Air conditioning, radiators, damper, shutters,
Covered parking, Chabat elevator, Disabled access
Two entrances.
Tama 38 shortly, with an addition of 25m2 and a terrace, which will give an apartment of 8pieces,145m2 with an extra terrace
Price : 4.100.000sh
This price does not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes
For more information or to arrange a visit, please call us at: Simone
Simex Realty your Real Estate Agency in Israel
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Delivery in 32 months of a large Penthouse 5P of 135 m2, HSP 2.97 m, master suite, high quality finishes, terrace with stunning views of 55 m2. at unbeatable price of 35,000 shekels/m2
Hadassa Agency Takam
Exquisite luxury apartment in the heart of Jerusalem
Discover the quintessence of luxury life in the lively centre of Jerusalem. This superb apartment, located on the 2nd floor of a prestigious building with an intelligent elevator at the cutting edge of technology, offers an unparalleled l…