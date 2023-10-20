  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$900,000
26/08/2025
$900,000
14/07/2025
$842,700
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 26884
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteristics The AGENCIS presents you a boutique building with contemporary architecture with high performance double lobby decorated by architect 2 elevators including a chabbatic, underground parking White aluminium coating Each apartment is sold with a parking space Apartment features 4 rooms apartment coast Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 4 room apartment facade Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 4 room apartment facade Surface of 115 m2 plus a terrace of 14m2 5 rooms apartment coast Surface of 126 m2 plus a terrace of 13.4 m2 Very luxurious interior service Ceramic granite tiles 80/80 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Centralized air conditioning latest generation. High quality interior doors Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan Bathroom tiles up to ceiling Hanging toilets Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Quality mixer valve For all visits, please contact me.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$930,000
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$780,000
Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5
Ashdod, Israel
from
$687,000
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$885,000
You are viewing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$900,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Residential quarter En plein coeur de bait vagan ramat sharet
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
This is the new project on Bait Vagan bordering Ramat Sharet. - In the new phase, you will enjoy an excellent location in the heart of the neighborhood, an optimal topography and a connection between an urban environment, green spaces, parks nearby and a stunning panoramic view of Jerusalem.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$474,000
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex that includes 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments by cushioning. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
New project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem 4 rooms 94m2 and 104m2 New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre includin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications