  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement clair dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$885,000
26/08/2025
$885,000
14/07/2025
$828,655
;
4
ID: 26854
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Located less than 5 minutes walk from the kikar Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets This project is unique A beautiful double lobby decorated by architect Exterior natural stone covering 2 modern lifts including a Shana tick The project is accompanied by a bank guarantee Delivery in 2 1/2 years Characteristics of the apartment Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Fitting valve Solar hot water balloon Quality interior door Customizable kitchen with marble worktop Electrical stores in all windows Take tv in all rooms and lounge Wc suspended, three-phase counter Terrace with water point and non-slip tile Apartment sold with parking space We offer you apartments 3 rooms 85 m2 plus 12 m2 terrace 4 rooms 109 m2 plus 12 m2 terrace

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

