  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$996,000
26/08/2025
$996,000
14/07/2025
$932,588
;
8
ID: 26878
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Français Français
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics The project includes 25 apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse. Exterior natural stone covering Three apartments per floor The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic Underground parking space Delivery within 30 months Bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel

