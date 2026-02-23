Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Twins is a modern villa with an infinity pool and panoramic views of the jungle.
$390,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$255,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$133,500
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$362,665
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Twins is a spacious 3-bedroom villa with panoramic jungle views in a convenient location.
$450,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be checked on the date of booking.
$195,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be checked on the date of booking.
$399,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud District, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud District, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a modern villa with a large plot and land for the view, so that the magical view from the villa is not blocked.
$268,200
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swimming pool.
$268,897
