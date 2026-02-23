Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with Pool for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

24 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Twins is a modern villa with an infinity pool and panoramic views of the jungle. Th…
$390,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$159,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$255,000
Otium DevelopmentOtium Development
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$133,500
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$362,665
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa Twins is a spacious 3-bedroom villa with panoramic jungle views in a convenient locati…
$450,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be checked on the dat…
$195,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Peliatan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Peliatan, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the serenity of Ubud, Bali's cultural hub, in this stunning new construction vill…
$149,120
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and prices need to be checked on the dat…
$399,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud District, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud District, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!
$215,000
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 236 m²
A ultramodern complex in the center of a traditional Ubud, which occupies an area of ​​3 hec…
$478,787
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 56 m²
The complex offers 29 stylish villas with 1 and 2 bedrooms, with an area of ​​56 to 131 m ²,…
$123,914
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
The complex in Bali is the embodiment of a unique union of mysticism and modern architectura…
$190,373
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 1
This is a modern villa with a large plot and land for the view, so that the magical view fro…
$268,200
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 117 m²
The complex consists of 10 villas located among picturesque rice terraces just 5 minutes fro…
$276,040
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
Welcome to a unique complex that has become a real point of attraction for successful and ta…
$375,986
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 80 m²
A unique complex of premium villas in a beautiful location of Ubud, offering five luxurious …
$228,447
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 100 m²
Villas with a view in the Ubud area.Generate passive income from $2,700 to $5,400 per month …
$201,361
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 150 m²
The villa complex is your ideal choice for a comfortable and romantic stay in Bali.Combining…
$333,153
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 40 m²
The project consists of 110 villas, spread out among the tropical jungle nature. 4.1 hectare…
$138,021
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 85 m²
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury and innovation with unique villas located on the ter…
$228,447
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 65 m²
We invite you to plunge into the unique atmosphere of the exclusive complex of villas locate…
$152,299
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 53 m²
Unique townhouses overlooking the tropical jungle, located in the Ubud area, offer a combina…
$158,914
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 96 m²
A luxurious one -story Will with a view of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a landscap…
$312,174
