Houses with garden for sale in Ubud District, Indonesia

Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
$159,000
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 1 bedroom in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
$133,500
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
$362,665
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
$195,000
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
$399,000
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 236 m²
A ultramodern complex in the center of a traditional Ubud, which occupies an area of ​​3 hec…
$478,787
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 117 m²
The complex consists of 10 villas located among picturesque rice terraces just 5 minutes fro…
$276,040
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 85 m²
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury and innovation with unique villas located on the ter…
$228,447
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Ubud, Indonesia
Townhouse
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 53 m²
Unique townhouses overlooking the tropical jungle, located in the Ubud area, offer a combina…
$158,914
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ubud, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool, Ubud, Bali, Indonesia We offer a villa with a swi…
$268,897
Villa in Ubud, Indonesia
Villa
Ubud, Indonesia
Area 96 m²
A luxurious one -story Will with a view of the jungle and rice fields, as well as a landscap…
$312,174
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский

Go