Houses with garden for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
118
35 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price Leasehold Until 2053: IDR 3,350,000,000 (Early Bird Price – Limited Time) 10 Years Ex…
$211,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 280 m²
The Will of the VILA is located in Chang, a 3-minute drive from   in 1 minute walking from F…
$614,439
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 82 m²
Welcome to a unique residential complex that provides luxurious towhouses with exciting view…
$356,771
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Live the Bali Dream: Exquisite Umalas Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Oasis Price at USD…
$189,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury villa project is located in the residential and quiet area of Padonan, features …
$231,212
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer spacious and…
$823,092
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 112 m²
a complex of 30 modern villas   in the picturesque area of ​​Bali — SMALAS. The complex is…
$217,426
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Bali Living: Modern Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Just Minutes from Batu Belig Beach…
$210,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 235 m²
We present you a unique complex of luxurious villas on the ocean in the transpower, one of t…
$693,722
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 660 m²
The magnificent villa in the Berava area, which perfectly combines luxury and comfort. loc…
$1,97M
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Embrace the beauty of Bali with this enchanting 1-bedroom villa located in the heart of Kero…
$179,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 89 m²
Spacious and bright townhouses located in the Canggu area welcome you, where life intertwine…
$142,780
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Your Bali Dream Home Awaits: Stylish Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Jacuzzi & Outdoor Lo…
$198,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 368 m²
Modern villas with spacious residential areas, private gardens and pools, where each design …
$764,332
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Bali Home for Sale: 1-Bedroom Leasehold Villa  in Babakan – Canggu Priced at USD 200,000 L…
$200,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 60 m²
Exclusive VILL complex in the Changua, Berava area. 7 minutes to the beach of Berava. Per…
$222,368
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Luxury in Bali: Own a Contemporary Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft Today. Price at US…
$138,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 372 m²
Introducing a unique villa with all the amenities for a comfortable and luxurious life.These…
$494,969
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 90 m²
A unique eco-city in the transpower, occupying a space of 2 hectares, only 600 meters from t…
$312,174
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 84 m²
The luxurious complex of Townhaus, in the very heart of Bali. This luxury oasis offers pictu…
$351,816
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale – Amara Villa Umalas 🏡🌴 A one-bedroom villa is available in the exc…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for connoisseurs of high quality in a gated community in the center of the most touri…
$355,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer exclusiv…
$3,18M
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Tropical Modern 1-Bedroom Villa in Prime Canggu Area – Walk to Cafes, Close to the Beaches, …
$140,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 263 m²
Villa is a housing located in the picturesque area of ​​Berava, just a few minutes walk from…
$812,646
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 263 m²
A luxurious complex of 15 towhouses, in the very center of Changu, Batu Bologn. This unique …
$614,439
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Exquisite Modern Leasehold 4-Bed Villa in Canggu – A Harmonious Blend of Luxury & Nature Pr…
Price on request
