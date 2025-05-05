Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas with swimming pools, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer spacious and…
$823,092
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
$190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
$350,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale – Amara Villa Umalas 🏡🌴 A one-bedroom villa is available in the exc…
$270,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for connoisseurs of high quality in a gated community in the center of the most touri…
$355,000
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished villas with 5-star services, Berawa, Bali, Indonesia We offer exclusiv…
$3,18M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated complex of villas in a prestigious area, Bali, Indonesia We offer quality villas with…
$864,415
