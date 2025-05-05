Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. North Kuta
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
118
House Delete
Clear all
192 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium location, in one of the most …
$260,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
3 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium project in Changu district!A new complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium…
$260,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium project in Changu district!A new complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium…
$260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A large-scale complex surrounded by picturesque rice fields 3 minutes from the ocean from on…
$320,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
A new complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium location, in one of the most popul…
$260,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A large-scale complex surrounded by picturesque rice fields 3 minutes from the ocean from on…
$320,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium location, in one of the most …
$260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A large-scale complex surrounded by picturesque rice fields 3 minutes from the ocean from on…
$320,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium location, in one of the most …
$260,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price Leasehold Until 2053: IDR 3,350,000,000 (Early Bird Price – Limited Time) 10 Years Ex…
$211,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 128 m²
Townhouses in a club village in Nuanu. Nuanu is a creative city located on an area of ​​44 h…
$358,852
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of serene luxury with this stunning off-plan villa located in the heart…
$242,871
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool.Installment for 9 months. Initial payment 50%.Villa with premium qua…
$225,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a fully furnished premium villa in Bali with high rental i…
$492,757
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the epitome of tropical living with this exquisite leasehold villa nestled in the…
$225,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
A unique complex of 15 two-level designer townhouses located in the leading tourist center o…
$166,577
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali’s Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BNBPROFITS
Languages
English
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Active proposal 🚨 APPIRETICALARY
$356,982
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
An ultra-modern villa in a new complex with an ocean view. An excellent option for investmen…
$1,33M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique offer: Villa in one of the most popular areas of Bali! is ideal for renting! Feat…
$135,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy villa complex in Changgu. Two-storey 2-bedroom villa with private pool, parking, barb…
$129,535
Leave a request
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська

Property types in North Kuta

villas
townhouses

Properties features in North Kuta, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go