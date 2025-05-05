Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
$825,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
$595,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
$640,000
