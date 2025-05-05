Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Canggu
235
349 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$195,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$220,000
1 bedroom apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments in a New Project on the Magical Island of Bali, Indonesia 🇮🇩 🌊 A 5-star hotel …
$240,000
Apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
UP UP
Apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 44 m²
The total area of the complex is 1900 m2, which includes the building of apartments for 12 r…
$123,742
1 room apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
Completed complex of 8 apartments in Bali. Exquisite recreation among rice terraces and moun…
$99,000
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern residential complex of premium apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong beach in Changu …
$190,000
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
High-performance apartments with furnishings, furniture and equipment in a new complex of ap…
$135,000
2 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
In close proximity to the wide and picturesque beach of Batu Bolong with black volcanic sand…
$250,000
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
Modern residential complex of premium apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong beach in Changu …
$180,000
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
High-performance studio apartment with furnishings, furniture and equipment in a new complex…
$144,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
2 room apartment in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 room apartment
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 3/4
Premium apartment complex with decoration and furniture on the island of Bali, which is loca…
$770,000
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium location, in one of the most …
$260,000
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments with picturesque views near the ocean coast on one of the most expensive streets …
$135,000
1 room apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
Completed complex of 8 apartments in Bali. Exquisite recreation among rice terraces and moun…
$99,000
3 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
3 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium project in Changu district!A new complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium…
$260,000
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with picturesque views near the ocean coast on one of the most expensive streets …
$135,000
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Modern residential complex of premium apartments 4 minutes from Batu Bolong beach in Changu …
$180,000
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/4
Invest in high-end property in Bali!High-performance studio apartments with furnishings, fur…
$195,000
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Invest in high-yield properties in Bali.Property from $133,500 • Yields up to 35% per annum …
$203,000
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium project in Changu district!A new complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium…
$260,000
1 room apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/4
Invest in a high-tech complex of premium apartments in the main tourist area on Bali Island,…
$420,000
Townhouse in Dalung, Indonesia
Townhouse
Dalung, Indonesia
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready draft. We send a video review upon request.A complex of six two-storey townhouses, eac…
$195,000
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with picturesque views near the ocean coast on one of the most expensive streets …
$160,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/4
A unique project located on the most touristic street Canggu - Batu Bolong. 9 minutes from t…
$110,000
Studio apartment in Canggu, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Canggu, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale are offered high-yield apartments with detachment, furniture and equipment in a new…
$135,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
A large-scale complex surrounded by picturesque rice fields 3 minutes from the ocean from on…
$320,000
2 bedroom house in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
2 bedroom house
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
A new complex of premium townhouses, located in a premium location, in one of the most popul…
$260,000
1 room apartment in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
1 room apartment
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
Completed complex of 8 apartments in Bali. Exquisite recreation among rice terraces and moun…
$99,000
