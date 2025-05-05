Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in North Kuta, Indonesia

Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa complex 7 minutes from the famous Berawa beach from a developer with many ye…
$225,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Price Leasehold Until 2053: IDR 3,350,000,000 (Early Bird Price – Limited Time) 10 Years Ex…
$211,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the epitome of serene luxury with this stunning off-plan villa located in the heart…
$242,871
Villa 1 bedroom in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with private pool.Installment for 9 months. Initial payment 50%.Villa with premium qua…
$225,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a fully furnished premium villa in Bali with high rental i…
$492,757
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kaja, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the epitome of tropical living with this exquisite leasehold villa nestled in the…
$225,379
Villa 1 bedroom in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Affordable Leasehold 1-Bed Villa Loft in Canggu – Your Gateway to Bali's Vibrant Property Ma…
$87,000
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
An ultra-modern villa in a new complex with an ocean view. An excellent option for investmen…
$1,33M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique offer: Villa in one of the most popular areas of Bali! is ideal for renting! Feat…
$135,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy villa complex in Changgu. Two-storey 2-bedroom villa with private pool, parking, barb…
$129,535
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience in Umalas with our modern, fully f…
$285,000
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 280 m²
The Will of the VILA is located in Chang, a 3-minute drive from   in 1 minute walking from F…
$614,439
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Bright and Breezy: Abundant Natural Light Floods Each Room with Warmth Price at Euro 210,00…
$218,060
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 91 m²
Residential complex   located in the picturesque Kabakaba area, near Changu — One of the mos…
$237,965
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Ideally located in Canggu quiet area closed to Bali Budah famous organic shop, bakery, apote…
$249,475
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Stylish Industrial-Design Villa 2 Bedroom for Sale in Padonan, Bali: Serene Living Close to …
$200,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
New townhouses BERAWA OCEAN TOWNHOUSES in the popular area of ​​Berawa, 350 meters from the …
$280,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in Berava close to the ocean A new complex of townhouses in Berava, maximum proxi…
$287,856
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/5
XO Project I Canggu villas and apartments for sale in Changu, BaliLuxury villas and apartmen…
$280,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Private 4b villa for a great family Our upcoming modern real estate is located in a peaceful…
$297,451
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 168 m²
Private villas in the complex in the Changua area. Description of the villa: Protected …
$333,153
Villa 2 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Set amongst lush tropical gardens, the two bedroom Melambai Tropical Villa is a heaven for l…
$177,511
Villa in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 123 m²
The luxurious complex of the VILL in the center of Changu, on Batu Ball, perfectly combines …
$337,911
Villa 2 bedrooms in
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Tropical Modern Villa in Prime Umalas Area: A Luxurious Modern 2 Bedroom Sanctuary …
$178,800
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kerobokan Kelod, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Live the Bali Dream: Exquisite Umalas Leasehold 2-Bed Villa with Private Oasis Price at USD…
$189,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dalung, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dalung, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Explore the stunning two-story villa that merges Scandinavian chic with Indonesian artistry,…
$215,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tibubeneng, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxury villa project is located in the residential and quiet area of Padonan, features …
$231,212
Properties features in North Kuta, Indonesia

