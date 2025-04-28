Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
3
4 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
* ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.26% and re-sale profit…
$148,770
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
$778,182
2 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali…
$316,614
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant, Uluwatu, Bali, Indonesia The residence…
$181,195
